You can have an Asian-American inspired afternoon tea session at this Williamsburg spot

Kitsby, a dessert shop in Brooklyn, has just introduced a new menu item that will surely entice you to visit Williamsburg, where the shop is located.

Dubbed The Kit, the signature offering is a tray of bites that represents "second generation baking." Consider it Kitsby's very own Asian American spin on afternoon tea.

The tray, which costs $38 per person or $70 for two people, comes with ten sweet and savory pastries. These include a black sesame financier, a five-spice shortbread, an asiago lop cheong roule, a mocha mousse cake plus a slew of other bite-sized treats.

You'll also get to choose one entrée to go with your order. Among the standout options is char siu on Hawaiian bread, tea-marinated egg salad on toasted brioche, lava cake that comes in three different flavors and a chilled milk tea pudding with ginger granite.

If you prefer to stay away from that much food, you can also indulge in the shop's new individual desserts. We think you should order a gluten-free chocolate mochi cake with chrysanthemum-scented whipped cream but also consider indulging in an orange mandarin pie-cake inspired by San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood. You can alternatively opt for the frozen POG (passion fruit, orange, guava) mousses with li hing mui (that would be salty dried plus), pineapple salad, macadamia nut crumbs and coconut.

Whatever you choose, keep in mind that part of the experience is to delight in flavors unlike the ones usually found at restaurants across New York. After all, we live in the world's most prominent melting pot.