You can have brunch and see a movie at Metrograph starting this weekend

Move over dinner and a movie, mimosas and a matinee are making their way to Metrograph!

Starting this Saturday, March 25, Commissary, the Lower East Side restaurant attached to Metrograph, will serve brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm.

“Weekends are always great times at Metrograph, especially now with our new brunch menu,” says Executive Chef Du Cuisine Eric Feurtado. “We’re carrying over our favorites, like the Metrograph Burger and our salads, while introducing an array of eggs, with avocado toast, French toast, and other dishes that are as eclectic and international as our film programs. Plus, our mimosas, espresso martinis, and signature Bloody Mary will give that weekend matinée screening an extra kick.”

Eggs are the star of the show at Commissary—you can order them in five different ways: scrambled with mascapone and wild mushrooms; Norwegian poached eggs with smoked salmon, hollandaise and rosti; poached eggs with spinach, skordalia and toast; steak & eggs with strip steak, chimichurri, fried eggs and french fries; and huevos rancheros with pinto beans, salsa verde, fried egg and cotija.

There is also a variety of salads, including a mimosa salad served with gem lettuce, avocado, egg and a tarragon vinaigrette. And it wouldn’t be brunch without chicken & waffles, French toast, avocado toast, sardine toast and the classic Metrograph burger.

Photograph: Evan Sung, courtesy of Metrograph

Dishes range in price from $14 to $28.

In the past, Metrograph has just offered dinner and drinks from 5:30 to 11pm.

This brunch addition is the latest in Metrograph’s cool offerings. The independent movie house also has a $5 per month membership that includes $10 movie tickets, a 10% discount when you dine at the Commissary, 10% off at the cinema’s bookstore and at-home streaming.