Time Out Market horoscope main
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Look into the stars for your food horoscope at Time Out Market New York

The Brooklyn dining hall has menu items for every sign

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
The Spring Equinox ushers in myriad annual delights: pleasant temperatures, greater daylight and the beginning of a new zodiac year. It’s easy to celebrate the fruits of the first two at rooftop bars and secret garden dining spots, but the latter’s a little harder to capture. 

This year, Time Out Market has linked all twelve astrological mascots with what their bearers might be most likely to eat. So whether you’re, say, a bullseye scorpio, a hovering cusper, or just feeling a little pinchy, here’s everything aligned with your own sign at the food hall’s NYC edition. 

TOM: Aries
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Aries

Representative: The ram

Element: Fire

Traits: According to Astrology.com, the source trusted for horoscopes by none other than the august institution The Washington Post, Aries’ chief characteristic is leadership, punctuated by vivaciousness, enthusiasm, quickness to act, leadership and a little hot headedness. 

Time Out Market New York dish: The ramen at Mr. Taka Ramen

The Brooklyn outpost of Mr. Taka Ramen sure has some assertive flavors packed into its noodle bowls, served as steamy as an Aries would expect.

TOM: Taurus
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Taurus

Representative: The bull

Element: Earth

Traits: Stubborn, of course, with stamina, stability and superfluity. The Taurus is very reward oriented. 

Time Out Market New York dish: The pasta at Felice Pasta Bar

Pasta’s often plentiful; think of overflowing bowls at grandmom’s house or casual Italian-American restaurant chain commercials. The varieties at Felice will slake your favorite bovine’s desire for excess, and eating well is its own prize. 

TOM: Gemini
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Gemini

Representative: The twins

Element: Air

Traits: Erudite, inquisitive, fun but fickle, and as chatty as the people in the bathroom at an early Strokes show. 

Time Out Market New York dish: The pizza at Fornino 

Pizza is synonymous with parties, and Geminis are party people times two. Fornino has enough options to appeal to each twin’s palate. 

TOM: Cancer
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Cancer

Representative: The crab

Element: Water

Traits: Determination, domesticity, intuition, care, compassion and moodiness. 

Time Out Market New York dish: The ice cream at Sugar Hill Creamery

Who’s more determined than somebody with a sweet tooth seeking dessert? Sugar Hill’s best in class ice cream flavors have all the comforts of home, and they’ll keep any crabbiness at bay. 

TOM: Leo
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Leo

Representative: The lion

Element: Fire

Traits: Boldness, warmth, drama and charisma. 

Time Out Market New York dish: The burger at Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors 

We’d like to think that if the king of the jungle became a human in, for example, a reverse Beauty and the Beast-type scenario, they’d visit NYC carnivores’ favorite butcher for a couple of burgers. Roar. 

TOM: Virgo
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Virgo

Representative: The virgin

Element: Earth

Traits: Meticulous but adaptable, precise and particular, critical and outcome-oriented. 

Time Out Market New York dish: The blueberry pancakes at Clinton St. Baking Company 

The famed and favorite blueberry pancakes at Clinton St. Baking Company are the ideal culinary expression of the Virgo’s attributes: a recipe perfected by expert attention and ultimately bolstered by beautiful fruit to truly triumphant breakfast effect. 

TOM: Libra
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Libra

Representative: The scales

Element: Air

Traits: Fairness, balance, diplomacy and collaboration.

Time Out Market New York dish: The doughnuts at Dough

The doughnut’s perfect circle is the confectionary representation of balance, with its carefully considered ingredients combined to create one cohesive union of varied flavor and texture ideas. 

TOM: Scorpio
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Scorpio

Representative: The scorpion 

Element: Water 

Traits: Curious, focused, intuitive, devoted, guarded but genuine, and possessive.

Time Out Market New York dish: The tacos at Ivy Stark Mexology

An individual taco (rather than, say, an abundant platter of tacos) is one foodstuff wonderfully unlikely to be expected to share, so those at Ivy Stark Mexology appeal to the Scorpio’s possessive quality. The scorpion’s also intuitive, though, so they’ll probably offer a bite if they sense that you really want one. 

TOM: Sagittarius
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Sagittarius 

Representative: The archer 

Element: Fire 

Traits: Jubilance, adventurousness, enthusiasm, wanderlusting; the life of the party.

Time Out Market New York dish: The fries at Chote Miya 

If anybody’s gonna order “fries for the table,” it’s gonna be the Sagittarius, and Chote Miya’s masala variety is fantastic to share around a group.  

TOM: Capricorn
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Capricorn

Representative: The goat

Element: Earth

Traits: Perseverance, ambition and determination with success always top of mind. 

Time Out Market New York dish: The sushi at Kamasu 

“Once you decide on your occupation... you must immerse yourself in your work. You have to fall in love with your work," chef Jiro Ono says in the documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi; a sentiment goats can celebrate at the market’s own sushi spot. (Kamasu opens on Tuesday, March 28.)

TOM: Aquarius
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Aquarius

Representative: The water-bearer 

Element: Air

Traits: Idealistic, unique, opinionated, and likely to appear in popular music.

Time Out Market New York dish: The chicken sandwich at Jacob’s Pickles 

We sure have a lot of chicken sandwiches in NYC, and the ever-opinionated Aquarius will want to add Jacob’s Pickles’ buttermilk-fried options to their water-bearing rankings. 

TOM: Pisces
Image: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Pisces

Representative: The fish

Element: Water

Traits: Introspective, intuitive, sensitive, dreamy and empathetic.

Time Out Market New York dish: The black and white cookie at Ess-a-Bagel 

Denizens of the zodiac’s last sign have a keen sense of empathy, and one widely understood way to relate is through food. Not only is the black and white cookie available at Ess-a-Bagel terrific to share, it’s one of NYC’s most iconic treats for every sign to enjoy. 

