You can immerse yourself in a candy cottage at Rockefeller Center

As far as immersive experiences go, this one is bound to be delicious: Now through January 2, 2024, Rockefeller Center will be home to a Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic—which is exactly what it sounds like.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic

Ticketed guests will basically get to pluck candies off walls while on premise before setting off on a scavenger hunt through Rockefeller Center following instructions on an exclusive map handed out to all visitors. Upon completion of the game, folks will return to a transformed cottage to grab some more sweets.

Some technical details to keep in mind: the magical cottage is found in suite 7 of the Channel Gardens at 610 Fifth Avenue and it will be open daily from 10am to 8pm. Tickets, which range from $25 to $45 depending on the day of the week and time you plan on attending, are available for purchase right here.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic

While on site, you'll also want to peek inside the new immersive exhibition space that just opened this past weekend under Rockefeller Center, where a post office used to be.

Called Hero, the 12,000-square-foot destination is now home to "The Liminal," a premiere exhibit of sounds and lights comprised of a number of different installations, each one visually striking yet entirely soothing in its own way.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic

Add to your outing the seasonal ice skating rink and the slew of restaurants that have recently opened in the area, and you'll basically never want to leave Rockefeller Center. Talk about a neighborhood revamp!