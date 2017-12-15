You can literally throw axes at the wall at a new Brooklyn bar

A post shared by Kick Axe Throwing™️️ (@kickaxethrowing) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

Thus far, every time I have pulled out a fully sharpened metal axe following my weekly dark and stormy at the neighborhood bar and hurled it toward the wall with wild abandon, both patrons and staff have reacted negatively. We've all been there. But fret not—the new Gowanus bar Kick Axe promises a space that encourages rather than shames the embedding of hatchets into walls with great force and fury.

Bar owner Ginger Fleshier-Sonnier first discovered the honorable art of axe-slinging while living abroad in Pennsylvania. The 7,000-square-foot bar brings the "sport" to Brooklyn, with 10 throwing ranges, axe-perts who explain the rules and safety protocols, beer and wine, and a lodge-like atmosphere that even includes a lumberjack-themed photo area.

And since the activity is open to participants aged seven and above, feel free to bring the whole family! All it takes is a signed waiver and appropriate hand-eye coordination (catapulting these things across the room is about "momentum," not strength, according to the website). Reserving a 75-minute axe-throwing session online costs $35 per person, while walk-in sessions cost $28.

Maybe now you will think twice before calling the police with an irrational condemnation when I precisely and safely handle a forged steel blade in a public establishment. Now who looks like a fool, huh?

