You can now add the name of a loved one inside an NYPL book

This holiday season, we've got a different kind of gift idea for the bibliophile in your life: instead of buying them an actual book, why not officially dedicate an entire tome to them?

The New York Public Library is once again offering its book dedication program, allowing anyone to add a loved one's name to a volume in the library's vast collection.

The best part? The book will be in full circulation and any patron will be able to check it out at any point and, perhaps, wonder about the person whom the tome was dedicated to. Pretty cool, right?

The tax-deductible holiday bookplates, as the dedications are known, are available for $35 each (it's a discounted price—it's usually $50). After your purchase, the person you selected will receive a copy of the personalized message, officially letting them know that their name is inscribed in a New York City institution.

You're going to have to act fast, though: the library is only making 250 bookplates available. You can register for yours right here.

Unfortunately, as stated on the website, you won't be able to request for your note to be placed in a specific book and there is actually no tracking of which volume the bookplate will be placed in. Doesn't it all add an aura of mystique and romanticism to the endeavor, though? Imagine picking up a book from one of the city's greatest institutions and seeing your name in it, with a surprise note from someone that clearly thinks the world of you. We dare call this one of the most New York-like holiday gifts out there.

And if you do happen to stumble upon a book that actually bears your name in it, you'd be delighted to know that the library has officially done away with late fees forever. So, although we urge you to return the volume at your earliest convenience!, feel free to hold on to it for an extra couple of days to take some photos of the very unique item.

Happy reading, fellow bibliophile New Yorkers!