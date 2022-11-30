You can now book a stay at Mariah Carey’s NYC home for the holidays

Sleep over at The Plaza for a holiday brought to you by the Queen of Christmas!

The unofficial “Queen of Christmas” is bestowing a gift upon her fans this holiday season.

Through Booking.com, you can score a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel—Mariah Carey’s penthouse apartment—a cocktail hour and Christmas card photo shoot as well as tickets to Mariah’s “Merry Christmas To All” concert at Madison Square Garden.

The lavish room is decorated from floor to ceiling with sparkling decorations, including garland, holiday lights and trees, presents and warm fireplaces.

Included in the stay is a cocktail hour in the penthouse; a professional Christmas card photoshoot on Mariah Carey’s rooftop terrace; flights, airport transfers, and local transportation to and from attractions and activities; tickets to Mariah’s “Merry Christmas To All!” concert at Madison Square Garden on December 16; a signed copy of Mariah’s new holiday classic book, “The Christmas Princess;” a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue; a private guided tour of the Top of the Rock and a private and VIP ice skating experience in front of the Rockefeller Center including access to a VIP hospitality tent for warm hot cocoa and photo moments set to a soundtrack of some of Mariah’s greatest hits; tickets to the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes presented by QVC, including a VIP pre-show reception in the historic Roxy Suite and a private tour of Radio City Music Hall, as well as the opportunity to meet a Radio City Rockettes; and dinner reservations at Mariah’s favorite NYC restaurants, including Nobu and Mr. Chow.

The Queen of Christmas certainly knows how to celebrate!

Photograph: Courtesy of Timeless Eye

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year,” the award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and record producer said in a statement. “For one time only, I’m giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favorite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel.”

The stay, between December 16 and 19, is bookable on a first-come, first-served basis on Booking.com at just $20.19, in honor of the year Mariah’s modern classic hit single, “All I Want for Christmas is You” first reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Don’t miss it—set your alarms for what could be the most magical Christmas of all time!