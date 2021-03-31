New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Courtesy Collective Governors Island
Photograph: Courtesy Collective Governors Island

You can now book a tent to go glamping on Governors Island this summer

The must-visit retreat opens for the season on May 1.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

NYC’s most easily accessible glamping site (You don’t even have to leave the city to get there!) is now officially taking reservations for the summer.

Collective Governors Island is a luxury glamping retreat on the west side of the island with sweeping views of Lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty. The retreat was open last summer and provided a rare, in-city escape for New Yorkers during that summer of outdoor social distancing. Now, it’s gearing up for another season of waterfront fun in the sun, beginning on May 1.

The six-acre retreat, which is reachable via private water taxi for guests, has added a slew of new offerings for the 2021 season to complement the yoga and pilates offered last year. Two new culinary experiences will be available to guests looking to get up-close-and-personal with some seafood. “The Art of Oyster Shucking” will teach participants how to select, shuck and serve oysters while “Mastering Poaching Lobsters” will show you the ins and outs of preparing, poaching and serving whole lobsters. Both experiences are $60. Other new offerings include classes on how to saber a champagne bottle, a custom rosé tasting and a live sound meditation. 

Photograph: Courtesy Collective Governors Island
Photograph: Courtesy Collective Governors Island

There’s a range of sleeping accommodations at the retreat from the seriously luxe Outlook Shelter—with private, custom-designed bathrooms, rain showers, spa tubs and a king-sized bed—to the Journey Tents, which fit two campers and are located near shared bathrooms. Whatever you choose, you’ll be sure to have a one-of-a-kind experience at the very unique island destination (the on-site restaurant is excellent as well.)

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Most popular on Time Out

- New York launches the nation’s first-ever vaccine passports
- There’s a secret speakeasy hidden inside the 28th Street subway station
- The best things to do in NYC according to experts
- The best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC
- This new Williamsburg pop-up-turned-restaurant is serving succulent modern takes on Jewish staples

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.