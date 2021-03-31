You can now book a tent to go glamping on Governors Island this summer

NYC’s most easily accessible glamping site (You don’t even have to leave the city to get there!) is now officially taking reservations for the summer.

Collective Governors Island is a luxury glamping retreat on the west side of the island with sweeping views of Lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty. The retreat was open last summer and provided a rare, in-city escape for New Yorkers during that summer of outdoor social distancing. Now, it’s gearing up for another season of waterfront fun in the sun, beginning on May 1.

The six-acre retreat, which is reachable via private water taxi for guests, has added a slew of new offerings for the 2021 season to complement the yoga and pilates offered last year. Two new culinary experiences will be available to guests looking to get up-close-and-personal with some seafood. “The Art of Oyster Shucking” will teach participants how to select, shuck and serve oysters while “Mastering Poaching Lobsters” will show you the ins and outs of preparing, poaching and serving whole lobsters. Both experiences are $60. Other new offerings include classes on how to saber a champagne bottle, a custom rosé tasting and a live sound meditation.

Photograph: Courtesy Collective Governors Island

There’s a range of sleeping accommodations at the retreat from the seriously luxe Outlook Shelter—with private, custom-designed bathrooms, rain showers, spa tubs and a king-sized bed—to the Journey Tents, which fit two campers and are located near shared bathrooms. Whatever you choose, you’ll be sure to have a one-of-a-kind experience at the very unique island destination (the on-site restaurant is excellent as well.)

