You can now book an NYC sleepover in the apartment from Friends

It's only $19.94 per night but you have to book it on Friday.

If you've ever been jealous of how cool (and big) Monica and Rachel's apartment was in Friends, now's your chance to actually stay there (well, sort of).

The Friends Experience, the 18-room pop-up exhibit with all the iconic props and recreated scenes from the show, is now taking reservations (for two) on Booking.com. Superfly X and Booking.com are making the experience bookable for two overnight stays for only $19.94 per night in honor of the year the show premiered.

All you have to do to book it is visit Booking.com on Friday, May 21 at 10am and be the first to book it (for a stay on Sunday, May 23 or Monday, May 24.) During your sleepover, you'll have a custom-designed tour and safety-first itinerary of the space, which takes up two floors in the Flatiron District at 130 East 23rd Street. Expect to see a whopping 18 rooms, including the orange couch in front of the fountain, Monica’s kitchen, the hilarious 'Pivot!' scene, and the Las Vegas wedding chapel where Ross and Rachel tied the knot. New props and costumes have been added since the pop-up's first time in NYC, including Chandler's bunny suit and Rachel's famous cow jacket, as well as Monica and Rachel's living room and Ugly Naked Guy.

In the morning, you can even head down to the functioning Central Perk for coffee, pastries, and desserts, which is open to the public daily starting at 7am. What more could any Friends fan want?

So on Friday, get ready to pivot and book your stay!