Norse Atlantic airplane
Photograph: courtesy of Norse Atlantic

You can now book cheap tickets to Greece with Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic’s $249 one-way tickets include taxes and fees.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
If you’ve been holding off on that trip to the Greek islands because airfare is too much, this might be your chance. Norse Atlantic Airways’ $249 one-way tickets (including taxes and fees) to Athens from JFK are now on sale.

Norse offers two cabin choices: Economy and Norse Premium. You can also choose the tier in which you want to travel: Light fares represent Norse’s value option, while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services and increased ticket flexibility.

The flights use the modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which includes seats with a “personal, state-of-the-art entertainment experience.” The Norse Premium cabin has a good 43-inch seat pitch and 12-inch recline, in case you’re wondering about its comfort level.

“We believe this route will not only cater to the demand for travel to Greece but will also create opportunities for cultural exchange and business collaborations between these two vibrant destinations,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways.
Having traveled to Greece before, I can say that there are a lot of expenses, especially if you want to go to the islands: cruise line tickets among them. So any chance to save some money, especially these days, is one worth taking.
If you need ideas on what to do in Greece, let us help you with our essential guide to Greece, where you can learn about the best cities and towns to visit.

