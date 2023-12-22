You can now book cheap tickets to Greece with Norse Atlantic Airways

If you’ve been holding off on that trip to the Greek islands because airfare is too much, this might be your chance. Norse Atlantic Airways’ $249 one-way tickets (including taxes and fees) to Athens from JFK are now on sale.

Norse offers two cabin choices: Economy and Norse Premium. You can also choose the tier in which you want to travel: Light fares represent Norse’s value option, while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services and increased ticket flexibility.

RECOMMENDED: NYC Hotel Week is coming back with good deals this winter

The flights use the modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which includes seats with a “personal, state-of-the-art entertainment experience.” The Norse Premium cabin has a good 43-inch seat pitch and 12-inch recline, in case you’re wondering about its comfort level.

“We believe this route will not only cater to the demand for travel to Greece but will also create opportunities for cultural exchange and business collaborations between these two vibrant destinations,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways.