NYC Hotel Week is coming back with good deals this winter

Get a room—literally. New York City Hotel Week is coming back this winter with a long list of good deals on hotel rooms across the city.

Though it's called Hotel Week, these discounts are actually good for more than a month, from January 3 through February 24, 2024. You can score 24% savings on standard room rates at 150 hotels across New York City including Ace Hotel Brooklyn, Kixby Hotel, Walker Hotel Tribeca, The Wall Street Hotel, New York Marriott Marquis, Moxy Williamsburg, and more. Keep scrolling for our tips on how to make the most of these deals.

After the hectic holidays when hotels are packed, this promotion offers a chance for New Yorkers and visitors alike to enjoy the hotel experience when the city is a little quieter. This is the third year for NYC Hotel Week, and the discount has increased a bit from last year's numbers.

Photograph: By Stephen Kent Johnson | Ace Hotel Brooklyn

Some of our favorite hotels are on the list, including The William Vale in Brooklyn and The Rockaway Hotel in Queens where you can add on a booking at the hotels' Scandinavian-style outdoor spas.

If you're visiting from an outer borough or out of the city altogether, we recommend a hotel in Midtown where you can soak up the energy of the city and catch a Broadway show nearby. There are 13 Midtown properties on the list, from Arlo Midtown in Hell's Kitchen to Conrad New York in Midtown West.

NYC Hotel Week offers a chance to break out of your normal routine and experience a new neighborhood for a staycation. If you're an Upper West Sider, stay on the Lower East (we love Moxy Lower East Side). If you're a Bronx resident, reserve a room in Williamsburg (try The Penny or Wythe Hotel).

Photograph: Courtesy of Moxy Williamsburg

The promotion is spearheaded by New York City Tourism + Conventions, the city's marketing arm and visitors bureau. They've made finding your ideal hotel super easy with their website, which filters by borough and neighborhood.

"We look forward to the return of NYC Hotel Week which offers the year’s best rates on some of the world’s best hotels," Fred Dixon, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions, said in a press release.

In addition to NYC Hotel Week, the agency also hosts NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week, all offering discounts under the NYC Winter Outing umbrella. Reservations and ticket sales for NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week will open to the public on January 9 at nyctourism.com, including a full list of participants.