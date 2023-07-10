You can now book these New York campsites to view next year’s solar eclipse

On April 8, 2024, the moon will completely block the sun for a total solar eclipse, blanketing parts of North America in darkness for approximately 4 minutes and 28 seconds. It’ll be the last chance to see this from the U.S. for more than 20 years, so you better make the best of it!

The path of totality, meaning the area where the eclipse can be seen, will go over about a dozen states, including New York, but only in certain areas. According to the greatamericaneclipse.com, Eastern and Northern New York will have prime viewing, including in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, Rochester and Syracuse. And it’ll begin at 3:16pm.

“Next year, New Yorkers and visitors alike will have the opportunity to witness an extraordinary, celestial show in our state as the solar eclipse passes over the heart of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Adirondacks in 2024,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Thankfully, you can already book a spot at any of the state’s 335 campsites, cottages and cabins in western, central, and northern New York, for April 4 to 8, including:

Allegany State Park (Allegany County): 165 sites, including campsites, cabins, cottages, and a group camp.

Fair Haven Beach State Park (Cayuga County): 29 cabins and one cottage

Letchworth State Park (Livingston/Wyoming counties): 19 cabins and cottages

Evangola State Park (Erie County): 25 campsites.

Four Mile Creek State Park (Niagara County): 50 campsites

Golden Hill State Park (Niagara County): 25 campsites

Wellesley Island State Park (Jefferson County): 21 cabins and cottages

Reservations can be made nine months in advance for a minimum of two nights through ReserveAmerica.com.

Remember, it is unsafe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing! You’ll need to bring and look through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope with a special-purpose solar filter.

The partial phases of the solar eclipse can only be safely observed directly with specialized solar viewing glasses (or eclipse glasses) or a handheld solar viewer. Regular sunglasses do not count!

What you will experience, however, will be incredibly cool and memorable.

“During totality, take a few seconds to observe the world around you. You may be able to see a 360-degree sunset,” NASA says on its site. “You may also be able to see some particularly bright stars or planets in the darkened sky. The air temperature will drop and often an eerie silence will settle around you. It is also worth stealing a peek at the people around you—many people have a deep emotional response when the sun goes into totality.”

For more information about the 2024 Total Eclipse in New York State, visit iloveny.com.