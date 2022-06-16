Here is one reason to consider venturing out to Times Square: at Hershey's Chocolate World, you'll now be able to build your very one 1-pound (that's a lot) Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, complete with a ton of delicious mix-ins.

This is actually the very first time that the "Stuff Your Cup" experience will be available outside of the company's location in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

"This is such a unique and personalized experience that caters to every single chocolate and peanut butter lover—whether you love a sweet mix-in like Reese's Pieces, or a salty kick with, for the first-time-ever, potato chips," said Hershey's Chocolate World vice president Suzanne Jones in an official statement about the news.

The process is a relatively simple one: head to Times Square Hershey Chocolate World at 701 Seventh Avenue, between 47th and 48th Streets, and grab the one-pound treat for $24.95. Go ahead and select among a vast variety of fillings, including marshmallows and cookie bits, for example.

And if you think your creation is worthy of palates all over town, you can also enter it for a chance to be featured on the actual menu at both the Times Square and Hershey locations of the company. To do so, simply snap a photo of your concoction and tag @hersheyschocolateworld on Instagram or @chocolateworld on Twitter. Make sure to also use the hashtags #StuffYourCupCreation and #Sweepstakes.

If selected, you might even receive an official diploma from Reese's University plus a delicious free treat. A win-win-win, if you ask us.

Sweet tooths, unite in Times Square!