New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Reese's Stuff Your Cup
Photograph: Diane Bondareff

You can now build your own giant Reese's Cup in Times Square

Fill your treat up with marshmallows, Reese's Pieces or even potato chips.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Here is one reason to consider venturing out to Times Square: at Hershey's Chocolate World, you'll now be able to build your very one 1-pound (that's a lot) Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, complete with a ton of delicious mix-ins.

This is actually the very first time that the "Stuff Your Cup" experience will be available outside of the company's location in Hershey, Pennsylvania. 

"This is such a unique and personalized experience that caters to every single chocolate and peanut butter lover—whether you love a sweet mix-in like Reese's Pieces, or a salty kick with, for the first-time-ever, potato chips," said Hershey's Chocolate World vice president Suzanne Jones in an official statement about the news.

The process is a relatively simple one: head to Times Square Hershey Chocolate World at 701 Seventh Avenue, between 47th and 48th Streets, and grab the one-pound treat for $24.95. Go ahead and select among a vast variety of fillings, including marshmallows and cookie bits, for example. 

And if you think your creation is worthy of palates all over town, you can also enter it for a chance to be featured on the actual menu at both the Times Square and Hershey locations of the company. To do so, simply snap a photo of your concoction and tag @hersheyschocolateworld on Instagram or @chocolateworld on Twitter. Make sure to also use the hashtags #StuffYourCupCreation and #Sweepstakes. 

If selected, you might even receive an official diploma from Reese's University plus a delicious free treat. A win-win-win, if you ask us.

Sweet tooths, unite in Times Square!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.