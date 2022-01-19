You can now buy a Staten Island Ferry

And it will only cost you half of its original listing price!

In today's "HUH?!" news: the city's Department of Citywide Administrative Services is auctioning off the John F. Kennedy, a recently-retired Staten Island Ferry boat.

The fleet member took its final trip back in August and folks can now bid on it starting at $125,000 which, believe it or not, is half its original listing price.

Although the auction, which you can check out here, was set to end today, it seems like interested buyers can still place their bids. After 18 total offers, the current price stands at $140,226.28—chump change.

Photograph: Courtesy of NYC Department of Transportation

Full disclosure before you start gathering up your savings: According to the Staten Island Advance, although the boat's hull is in good shape, the mechanicals are not. As the listing notes: "This double-ended, passenger and vehicle ferry up for auction is in poor condition and had to be decommissioned due to mechanical issues, the mechanical issues are on the propulsion end."

You should also know that shipping is not included so you're going to have to figure out how to bring the 300-foot-long John F. Kennedy to wherever you'll be storing it.

And, yet, the object holds a lot of value in the New York historical canon. With a capacity to hold over 3,000 passengers, the boat, which was built back in 1965, was one of the first ones in its fleet to boast extended foredecks and outdoor promenades. It was also the very first one of its fleet to use diesel-electric propulsion machinery and the oldest one left active in its squadron until it retired last year.

Talk about an only-in-New-York kind of purchase.