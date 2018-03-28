  • News
You can now buy an “Unqualified Lesbian” button made by Cynthia Nixon

By Will Gleason Posted: Wednesday March 28 2018, 2:08pm

Shortly after Cynthia Nixon issued her “Miranda Warning” that she’d be running against Governor Andrew Cuomo in this year’s Democratic primary, she received a bit of a warning herself from Cuomo surrogate Christine Quinn.

Quinn, who appears to be maybe, slightly, just-a-little-bit still bitter about Nixon’s strong support for Bill de Blasio over her during the 2013 mayoral race, attacked the famous first-time candidate for being an “unqualified lesbian.” Seriously.

In true Miranda fashion, Nixon quickly hit back with a quick quip of her own:

Now, after Nixon also used the attack to attract people to a fundraiser at Stonewall Inn, she’s offering supporters a chance to get a piece of the appellation action themselves. You can now buy an “Unqualified Lesbian” button for $5 (available in either blue or white) on the official site of Cynthia for New York.

Better yet, a disclaimer at the bottom of the page states: “Cynthia Nixon is solely responsible for producing and shipping your gift.” So feel free imagine her going ham on a button maker to get all this extra timely merch out the door.

Staff writer
By Will Gleason 1276 Posts

Will Gleason is a staff writer at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willsgleason.

