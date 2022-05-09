The latest piece of available real estate in New York City is absolutely astounding: Gianni Versace's former townhouse at 5 East 64th Street between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue is officially on sale for $70 million. Chump change, right?

Currently listed on Sotheby's International Realty, the home was first purchased by Versace in 1995. According to the listing, the late designer then completely redesigned the interior and would-be buyers will therefore have a chance to "live like royalty [and] own a piece of real estate and fashion history."

A total of 17 rooms take over the 14,175-square-feet of space over six floors, each one boasting a different theme.

Upon entering the mansion, visitors will notice a Greek theme when greeted by a "dramatic marble gallery showcasing a circular sweeping staircase and elevator."

Moving on to the garden level, the premise boasts hand-painted canvas walls that open directly into a private garden. A breakfast room, laundry room and recently renovated small eat-in kitchen are also on this level.

The piece de resistance on the third floor, on the other hand, is a painted ceiling "reminiscent of the Sistine Chapel, featuring restored 19th century panels sourced by Versace from a Florentine palazzo depicting Elysian scenes" according to the listing.

One level up is the primary suite, complete with a dressing room and a double bathroom spa with a marble giant jacuzzi, a steam shower and double sinks.

Four other bedrooms and two bathrooms connected by a sitting room make up the fifth floor while a Moroccan-style media theater and a game lounge with a beautiful skylight take over the top level.

There is also, of course, a beautiful roof terrace with a gazebo that offers visitors glorious city views.

Given the price tag associated to the beautiful mansion, we can only dream of residing at the Upper East Side listing—but New Yorkers can dream now, can't they?

Check out some photos from inside the home right here:

Photograph: Sotheby's International Realty

