You can now buy those Pride stickers that are all over the subway

If you're a New York City merch obsessive, you're going to want to add these to your collection: the iconic Pride logo decals that have been appearing on select subway cars since 2019 are now on sale.

Available in a variety of sizes via Redbubble, the products start at $2.57. You can also opt to get the heart-shaped rainbow logo on T-shirts, mugs and more through the New York Transit Museum's store right here. We suggest getting one of each... why not?

New Yorkers may remember that the MTA first launched the now instantly recognizable Pride logo on some subway cars alongside Pride MetroCards and Pride-themed transit merchandise back in 2019. The year marked the city's hosting of World Pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, a series of spontaneous protests by the LGBTQ+ community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village back in 1969. The program was actually dubbed "50 cars for 50 years after Stonewall."

Although adorning your space and gadgets with rainbow stickers is certainly a great way to celebrate Pride, there are a ton of other ways to commemorate the occasion—starting with the NYC Pride March on June 26. You can also opt to visit New York City's largest Pride flag (it's 100-foot-by-30-foot!), which was unveiled on a giant staircase on Roosevelt Island just last week.

Whatever you choose to do, have a very happy Pride month!