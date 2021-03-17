You can now catch the sunrise from the Empire State Building

The iconic skyscraper will open its observation deck for dawn viewings starting this month.

Starting this month, you'll be able to take in New York City's sunrise from new heights.

The Empire State Building is reopening its 86th-floor outdoor observation deck to visitors at dawn for three dates through May.

There will be 40 tickets available for the mornings of March 27, April 3 and April 10, which means that a small number of people will be allowed up there at that time, so you won't have to crane your neck to see the skyline.

You'll also get access to the ESB's exhibits that opened just before the pandemic, including its history, the people who built it, its opening day, and "Kong," a room that recreates the 1933 film King Kong with his giant hands coming through the windows.

Tickets, priced at $114.81, are available here for the three dates.

Entry times depend on the date as the sunrise changes, but visitors should arrive 30 minutes before sunrise is set to happen.

The Empire State Building isn't the only skyscraper to offer sunrise viewings—in February, Edge at Hudson Yards offered sunrise viewings for Valentine's Day.

