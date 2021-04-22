You can now devour 5-cent hot dogs on Coney Island for the first time in over 100 years

You're likely too young to remember anything ever costing a mere 5 cents in New York. Alas, back in 1916, when Nathan's Famous first opened in Coney Island, patrons were able to devour the eatery's signature wieners for a mere nickel each—and the iconic destination is now throwing it back big time.

For an indefinite time, folks can grab unlimited 5-cent hot dogs with the purchase of any regularly-priced food item on Thursdays starting 5pm through closing. Needless to say, New Yorkers are rejoicing at the news, timed to the eatery's and Coney Island's reopening as a whole.

The menu items itself, which usually cost $4.75, will, according to Eater, soon undergo a revamping of sorts. "This year we are kind of evolving the hot dog menu," Phil McCann, the senior director of marketing at Nathan's Famous, said to Eater. "There are going to be some new dogs at Nathan's in the coming weeks."

Just about anything on the menu—with the exception of the destination's 99-cent apple pies—actually counts as a regularly-priced food item and, given that there is no limit to how many franks we can walk away with, do expect plenty of patrons to try and devour more than a handful during each visit. Can you blame them?

And this isn't the only change that the restaurant—which operates another location on Long Island, a test kitchen site in Yonkers and a slew of other franchises around the country—has gone ahead with in the past few weeks. Impossible burgers were recently added to the menu, as were a bunch of other ones (a spicy Hell's Kitchen one, a New York "Attitude" burger and a "Tribeca" option, among others) and Pat LaFrieda beef-made cheesesteaks.

Clearly, Nathan's is stepping it up—a fact made that much more thrilling by officials' decision to infuse Coney Island with exciting new cultural pursuits throughout this and upcoming seasons. Case in point: the giant tentacles that are right now hovering above the area's boardwalk.

