You can now find a giant new sculpture of Biggie by the Brooklyn Bridge

“Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings” is a new 9-foot-tall sculpture of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace that was just installed in Dumbo at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge. Specifically, you’ll find the new work at the northeast corner of Prospect Street and Washington Street.

The stainless steel and bronze creation is the work of artist Sherwin Banfield, who sought to both honor Biggie and challenge "the traditions of western public sculpture by representing his African American artistry, lineage and evolution," according to an official press release.

Photograph: Noemie Trusty

“’It was all a dream,’ the opening lyric from The Notorious B.I.G.’s hit track ‘Juicy,’ exemplifies my dream of creating this monument,” Banfield said in a statement. “Receiving a grant from the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund offers me the support and resources to execute this dream project and introduce it to the community of Brooklyn. Delivering this project means so much to me personally, my story and artistic development as well as countless fans of Hip-Hop Culture who continue to be positively affected and influenced by the communal experiences and sonic frequencies of B.I.G.’s artistry. I cherish the significance of the potential impact on young children of color who will have an opportunity to experience a public sculpture that represents and reflects their identity, circumstance and/or dreams.”

Part of NYC Parks’ Art in the Park program, the sculpture features the crowned bust of the artist sitting atop an angular steel frame while supported by panels that highlight both his achievements and those of his contemporaries.

Photograph: Noemie Trusty

The striking piece of art isn't the first tribute to the artist in Brooklyn, which is understandable considering that Biggie grew up in Clinton Hill. Back in March, two murals of the music legend marked the 25th anniversary of his passing in Bed-Stuy, for example. In May, the MTA released special-edition MetroCards to honor what would have been his 50th birthday.

This latest effort does, however, mark the most permanent homage to the late star.