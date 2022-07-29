New York
AirFrance
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can now fly direct to Paris from Newark on Air France

The daily non-stop flight will start on December 12.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Air France is making it even easier to travel from the New York metropolitan area to Paris, with the launch of a new direct route from Newark to the Charles de Gaulle airport in the French capital starting December 12.

"This daily flight marks the return of Air France to Newark, a historic destination served by the airline with non-stop flights until 2012," reads an official press release about the update.

The year-round flight will be operated by a Boeing 777-200 carrier, with a capacity for 280 passengers (40 in business, 24 in premium economy and 216 in economy) and Wi-Fi connection on board.

Time-wise, the flight will depart Charles de Gaulle at 12:30pm and arrive at Newark at 3pm. The opposite route is scheduled to leave the New Jersey airport at 5:05pm and arrive in Paris at 6:05am the next morning.

The news comes just a few months after the airline announced the debut of a new shuttle service from Charles de Gaulle to New York-John F. Kennedy, encompassing six daily flights operated by Air France and two additional ones by its Skyteam alliance partner Delta Air Lines.

This is all to say: it's now easier than ever to travel to Paris. So what are you still waiting for? Book yourself a European getaway before summer's end. 

