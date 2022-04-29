New York
Eleven Madison Home
Photograph: Eleven Madison Home

You can now get Eleven Madison Park meal kits at home

The world-famous restaurant will let you indulge in the restaurant's $335 vegan tasting menu for less.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Chef Daniel Humm clearly knows how to make a splash. Almost exactly a year ago, the culinary wunderkid sent shockwaves through the restaurant world by announcing that his iconic eatery Eleven Madison Park would reopen as an all-vegan destination. And now, the chef revealed that he's taking the vegan concept even further by launching Eleven Madison Home, a new meal kit delivery service packed with a day's worth of plant-based meals, snacks, desserts and pantry items.

Eleven Madison Home
Photograph: Eleven Madison Home

For $150 per person (or $285 or two), including shipping costs if in Manhattan, customers will get to indulge in vegan meals from the comfort of their own apartments. Considering that the dining room tasting menu at Eleven Madison Park will cost you $335 dollars per person, this is clearly a great deal.

The menu will change weekly based on locally-sourced ingredients, just as is the case at the high-end restaurant.

According to The New York Times, the kit's "components are prepared in [Humm's] company's Long Island City kitchen where Danny DiStefano is the executive chef and partner." Expect each package to also feature a slew of add-ons produced by other vendors, "like the tomato-based matbucha condiment from New York Shuk and tortillas from Sobre Masa in Brooklyn." 

According to the subscription service's website, a weekly delivery may include the likes of a vegetable stew with umami broth, overnight oats, savory spreads, seasonal pastas, leafy greens, custards, fruit tarts and "freshly harvested fruit and vegetables from local purveyors."

The best part? Each meal kit purchase will trigger a donation to the nonprofit Rethink Food. 

