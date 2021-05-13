New York
Photograph: Shake Shack

You can now get free Shake Shack with proof of vaccination

The chain is giving away free burgers and fries in exchange for getting vaccinated.

Will Gleason
Mayor de Blasio held a lunchtime press conference today with an emphasis on the lunch.

In the most recent bit of news surrounding the city’s increasingly inventive vaccine roll-out, the mayor announced that New Yorkers would now be eligible to receive free Shake Shack in exchange for getting vaccinated. Whatever small subset of New Yorkers was waiting to get vaccinated until they were offered a free burger or fries, this is your moment!! 

After holding up a sample hamburger, the mayor said the following before proceeding to take an illustrative bite:

“I just want you to look at this and think about… again, some people love hamburgers, some don’t. I really want to respect all ways of life, but if this is appealing to you, just think of this when you think of vaccination.”

On an additional slide, succinctly stating “VAX AND A SIDE OF FRIES!” the mayor explained that those who received a shot through an NYC mobile vaccine clinic would now be eligible to receive a voucher for a burger or sandwich from the chain.

In addition—and in more exciting news for those of us who have already received our jabs—he announced that you would now be able to get free fries with a burger or sandwich at Shake Shack in May by simply showing proof of vaccination. 

Let’s hear it for celebrating our healthy choices with free hamburgers, fries and Krispy Kremes!

