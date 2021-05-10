You can now get vaccinated at these subway stations and MTA hubs

The city's quest to provide New Yorkers with as much access to vaccines as possible continues: Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced the creation of new pop-up jab sites at different subway stations and MTA hubs, including Penn Station, Grand Central, Metro-North Ossining and LIRR Hempstead.

All eight new destinations will operate between this Wednesday and Sunday (May 12-16) and they will be equipped with one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Bonus points: if you get jabbed at any of them, the state will gift you a free seven-day Metro Card, two free one-way tickets on the LIRR or a free ticket to the Metro-North.

Here are the hubs and their hours of operation (no appointments needed!):

Penn Station, 34th Street Corridor (3-8pm)

Grand Central, Vanderbilt Hall (8am-1pm)

Coney Island Subway Station (8am-1pm)

LIRR Hempstead (3-8pm)

Metro-North Ossining (3-8pm)

Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn (3-8pm)

East 180th Street subway station in the Bronx (8am-1pm)

179th Street subway station in Jamaica, Queens (8am-1pm)

The effort joins a myriad of others by the state to incite citizens to get vaccinated. In fact, just last week, the Governor announced that folks willing to get jabbed at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field before attending a game will actually receive free tickets to Mets and Yankees events. Also a few days ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio made public the city's intention to set up jab sites at local tourists hotspots the likes of Times Square, Central Park and Brooklyn Bridge Park to convince travelers to visit New York once more. As if that wasn't enough (in a good way!) you can now get free tickets to NYC attractions if you get your vaccine. Clearly, officials are looking to bump up those immunization numbers while kick-starting the local economy. Talk about a win-win.

Go get those vaccines, folks!

