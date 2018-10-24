You can now get piercings and tattoos at Barneys New York

If your Halloween costume requires tattoos or piercings, don’t throw away your money on fake stuff when you could do it for real! It might feel sacrilegious to get inked or a hole in your ear anywhere other than New York’s best tattoo shops and piercing joints, but a one of the city’s fanciest department stores may sway you.

Barneys New York Madison Avenue debuts The Parlor, an eighth-floor residency spotlighting one of New York’s best tattoo artists, ear piercing experts and chain-stitch embroidery by Brian Blakely. Shoppers (and, ahem, big spenders) can customize their look and aesthetic form head-to-toe during three Saturdays from noon to 6pm this fall.

Tattoos are free for customers who spend $500 or more within the store during the day of the event and are limited in size and location. (They’re also first come, first serve.) Ear piercing is free with the purchase of jewelry at the store, but all purchases made are final sale. Check out the breakdown as well as the special guests coming to the Madison Avenue location this weekend and the following.

Saturday, October 27

Tattoos by Fun City

Piercings by BeJeweled NYC

Custom Embroidery by Brian Blakely

Saturday, November 3

Tattoos by Jonboy

Piercings by BeJeweled NYC

Saturday, November 8

Tattoos by Jonboy

Piercings by BeJeweled NYC