You can now get to LaGuardia Airport for free all year long

We all know what a nightmare it is to get to the airport on time and, although we can't get rid of traffic for you (trust us, we would if we could), we're here to report that there is now a free way for New Yorkers to get to LaGuardia Airport.

Earlier this week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the LaGuardia Link (officially dubbed the Q70 bus) will be free year-round starting May 1. Until now, the service was only free on select weekends, holidays and during peak travel times.

In terms of route, the bus—which operates 24/7 and has a lot of room for luggage pieces—runs from the 74th Street/Broadway/Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station (where you can take the E, F, M, R and 7 lines) to terminals B, C and D at the airport. It also connects to the Long Island Rail Road at Woodside station (61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue, to be precise).

The decision to expand the free service follows the announcement that former Governor Andrew Cuomo's much talked about AirTrain project is no more. The concept proposed a 1.5-mile long elevated rail that would connect LaGuardia Airport to the subway station at Willets Point.

"The Q70 bus could be a good interim means to let people know this is a good way to get to the airport to the next station 10 minutes away," Hochul said in an official statement. "When there are ideas out there that make sense to us, we’re not going to debate it and study it and think about it for a long time. I’m a person of action. Starting May 1, the fares on the Q70 bus will be suspended while we’re going through our process of alternative means for the AirTrain."

Count us as fans of anything that makes getting to the airport a bit easier.

