You can now get vaccinated under the giant blue whale at the American Museum of Natural History

The Upper West Side institution is opening for appointments on Friday.

By
Will Gleason
The latest iconic NYC site to open to deliver vaccines to New York residents will be the American Museum of Natural History. Specifically, New Yorkers will now be able to receive shots directly underneath the giant blue whale model in the museum’s Hall of Ocean Life. (The same spot where the museum used to let guests spend the night!)

“I would say it’s a whale of an announcement or perhaps we are whale-coming this new site,” said Mayor de Blasio. He held a press conference earlier today that touched on the new site among other things.

The main room in the Hall of Ocean Life will be open to everyone, but it will be primarily focused on delivering shots to public housing residents, cultural workers and members of District Council 37.

But that’s not all—to mark the occasion, the giant blue whale in the hall is now sporting a band-aid, in solidarity with those receiving shots below. 

“This institution is dedicated to fostering scientific knowledge and understanding and providing access to the public so I can’t even imagine a more important manifestation of our mission in action,” said Ellen Futter, the president of the American Museum of Natural History at today's event. 

New Yorkers will be able to get vaccinated at the Upper West Side cultural institution beginning this Friday. (Appointment can be made through, the site VaccineFinder.nyc.gov) As of today, over 5,746,378 New Yorker shave received at least one shot of the vaccine.

