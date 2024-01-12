See what it takes to put on ’SNL’ and late-night TV on this relaunched a 30 Rock tour.

Every weekend, Saturday Night Live bursts onto the screen on NBC with sketches that make viewers across the nation laugh, groan, and guffaw. The decades-long comedy institution can feel like something of a mystery, as free tickets are notoriously hard to get.

But now, fans of the show can go behind the scenes of SNL and other beloved programs like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Kelly Clarkson Show with newly relaunched tours of 30 Rock. The Tour at NBC Studios paused amid the pandemic, but they're now back and revamped for 2024. We took the tour—led by NBC Pages, of course—and found several fascinating secrets to share. But there's lots more to learn on the tour, which is bookable here for $48/person.

1. 30 Rock has a long history in TV

NBC moved into the building in 1933. Just three years later, NBC Radio broadcasted the historic 1936 Berlin Olympics. The Berlin Olympics were the first games to be televised. Over the years, 30 Rock has been home to the Today Show, NBC Nightly News, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and more.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Tour at NBC Studios

2. The entire building is TV-ready

Any part of the Art Deco building can be used for television, even a basic staircase which the Jonas Brothers once used for a performance.

3. SNL musicians get to call the shots

Musicians get their own stage during the comedy show, and they get complete creative control to execute their vision. To see it in action, here are NPR's picks for the top musical performances on SNL.

4. They still use physical cue cards

Paper cue cards may seem like a relic of the 1960s, but they're still in use on SNL. Because the sketches have so much movement around the stage, it's easier to move around with paper cue cards than to leave the work to a robot.

Since both Fallon and Meyers are SNL alumni, they got used to physical cue cards and still use those on their late-night shows.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Tour at NBC Studios | The stage where Late Night with Seth Meyers is filmed.

5. The seconds before SNL starts are pure chaos

There's an old joke about SNL in the industry: "The show doesn’t start because it's ready. It starts because it's 11:30."

Indeed, the NBC Pages explain, even at the 10-second countdown, the team is often still doing make-up and making any final touches before the cameras kick on.

6. SNL's main stage was inspired by NYC

The set is meant to look like Grand Central Station, even down to a replica of the bustling train station's clock.

7. Some of the equipment dates back decades

Over 700 lights hang in the SNL studio to illuminate the stage—and some of them even date back to the original show. If you get a chance to take the tour (or see SNL!), look for the old NBC logo on some of the lights.

8. They go through a lot of wigs

During a typical Saturday night show, the SNL cast can cycle through 100 wigs per show.