You can now go camping where the Woodstock festival took place in 1969

You can opt to go glamping as well!

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, an amphitheater and performing arts center in Bethel where the Woodstock Music & Art Fair festival famously took place back in 1969, is hoping to bring back the sort of magic that the ’60s music extravaganza is known for.

The non-profit venue just launched a new state-of-the-art campground that folks attending its concerts can stay at.

“Given the unique legacy of the property, and the expansive 1,800 acres surrounding the center’s historic footprint, we’re thrilled to be one of the first venues in the country to offer an outdoor getaway that blends our rich history and picturesque scenery with live music—further elevating the experience here,” said Eric Frances, CEO of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, in a statement. “With this new offering, luxury travelers and outdoor enthusiasts alike now have an opportunity to engross themselves in both nature and music against the beautiful backdrop of the Sullivan Catskills.”

The 2024 musical lineup at the amphitheater includes Alanis Morissette, Hootie & the Blowfish, Jason Mraz, Hozier, Limp Bizkit, Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls and more. By staying over for any scheduled concert or festival and you may feel like you’ve stepped back in history for a moment.

There are a few options to choose from.

If you're more comfortable with the glamping offering you can pick between a more "basic" experience, which includes a bell tent that sleeps two and comes with bedding and an electrical power strip plus access to nearby bathrooms and free shower facilities, or a more luxurious one, where the tents are equipped with furniture, bedding, a private bathroom with shower, a portable heater and other deluxe amenities.

Tent-only camping, on the other hand, will require you to bring your own tent to fit a maximum of four people on a 20x20 grass site. You will have access to nearby portable toilets, handwashing stations and showers.

If you’re more interested in road camping options, you’re in luck: there are a bunch of areas across from the main pavilion that will accommodate you. Just be warned that you cannot reserve a spot so try to get in pretty early.

Check out the upcoming roster of on-site events right here and get ready to tell everyone you know that you’re thinking of reliving the iconic cultural moment that was Woodstock.