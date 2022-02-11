You can now have a "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" inspired tea at The Plaza

You can also stay in a suite that looks exactly like Midge's apartment.

Move over, Eloise. Midge is in town.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Plaza

Fans of Amazon Prime hit TV show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will revel in a new experience offered by iconic New York City hotel The Plaza. Now through March 13, patrons of the Palm Court—the infamous local destination for afternoon tea—will get to order the Midge menu, inspired entirely by classics from the 1950s and 1960s, the era when the show takes place.

Pastry Chef Matthew Lambie is putting forward a delicious roster of bites that not only call out to the TV show but also represent classic New York flavors. From a cucumber sandwich made with pickled vegetables and green godessess mayo to a pastrami-style cured salmon pumpernickel tea sandwich featuring pickled mustard seeds, salmon roe and dill, the savory menu will titillate your taste buds and properly complement the list of pastries and sweets that also come along with the order.

The latter category includes a re-imagined black and white cookie (this one is an almond macaron with Tahitian vanilla cream), a "lekah" honey spice cake (traditionally eaten by Jews on Rosh Hashana), a chocolate Nutella babka cheesecake with Oreo graham cracker and a delightfully sweet yuzu and lemon meringue pie, with candied citrus and huckleberry compote.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Plaza

For $99 per person, the Midge menu also includes two scones and a variety of teas. (It is tea time at The Plaza, after all!)

Those looking to thoroughly immerse themselves in the Amazon series—which is returning February 18—might also want to consider booking The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Suite at the hotel. The room has been set up to resemble Midge's own newly-decorated Upper West Side apartment. You'll notice a vintage TV set that was actually sourced locally, in Queens, a custom-made replica of the character's own bed frame, a mid-century modern sitting area and even a slew of "notes" left to Midge by other characters.

Those who do book the suite (you can do so right here through April 10) will also receive a complimentary afternoon tea experience for two and a Midge-inspired hairstyling session from the Warren Tricomi Salon on premise.

One more thing: the closet inside of the room, filled with the sorts of clothes that the show's protagonist would don, is completely shoppable as well.

Tea at The Plaza used to be all about Eloise, but it seems like a new iconic character might soon take center stage.

Here are some photos of the bookable suite:

Photograph: Courtesy of the Plaza

Photograph: Courtesy of the Plaza