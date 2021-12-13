New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hot Cocoa
Photograph: Will Gleason

You can now make Sugar Hill Creamery's decadent hot chocolate at home

Pick up a comforting hot cocoa kit today!

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
Advertising

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that it is officially hot chocolate season in NYC. Luckily, one of our favorite spots in the city is now offering a special kit where you won’t even need to venture out into the cold for a hot cocoa in the future, you can just whip up a toasty cup right at home. 

RECOMMENDED: Meet the team behind DUMBO's hottest new ice cream spot

Sugar Hill Creamery at Time Out Market New York has introduced a brand-new Hot Chocolate kit this month that shares their mastery of making hot cocoa with their small-batch vanilla ice cream. The kit (which would make a pretty great gift) includes a pouch of Sugar Hill Creamery’s blend of Guayaquil 64 percent chocolate and dark cocoa powder, a pint of their vanilla ice cream and a jar of fresh marshmallow fluff whipped up in Harlem. It retails for $24 and will be available through winter.

hot cocoa
Photographer: Courtesy Sugar Hill Creamery

The comforting kit yields about one quart (approximately four servings) of the sweet shop’s super velvety and decadent hot cocoa. Needless to say, it’s a pretty easy sell, but if you need some more convincing, check out the enticing video below.

Then, stop by Sugar Hill Creamery at Time Out Market New York to pick up a kit today! 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.