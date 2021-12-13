You can now make Sugar Hill Creamery's decadent hot chocolate at home

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that it is officially hot chocolate season in NYC. Luckily, one of our favorite spots in the city is now offering a special kit where you won’t even need to venture out into the cold for a hot cocoa in the future, you can just whip up a toasty cup right at home.

Sugar Hill Creamery at Time Out Market New York has introduced a brand-new Hot Chocolate kit this month that shares their mastery of making hot cocoa with their small-batch vanilla ice cream. The kit (which would make a pretty great gift) includes a pouch of Sugar Hill Creamery’s blend of Guayaquil 64 percent chocolate and dark cocoa powder, a pint of their vanilla ice cream and a jar of fresh marshmallow fluff whipped up in Harlem. It retails for $24 and will be available through winter.

Photographer: Courtesy Sugar Hill Creamery

The comforting kit yields about one quart (approximately four servings) of the sweet shop’s super velvety and decadent hot cocoa. Needless to say, it’s a pretty easy sell, but if you need some more convincing, check out the enticing video below.

Then, stop by Sugar Hill Creamery at Time Out Market New York to pick up a kit today!