You can now order a curated cookie box to support New York City restaurants

Right now, there's a way to satisfy your sweet tooth and help out restaurant workers at the same time.

Non-profit NY Forever and New York Magazine have teamed up to curate a box of some of NYC's best cookies to sell and give the proceeds to Restaurants Organizing, Advocating & Rebuilding (ROAR), the organization that gives relief and assistance to NYC's restaurant workers directly.

The Cookie Edit box, which goes for $50 a pop, includes the following 12 cookies: Archestratus Books + Food’s Casa Cookie, Breads Bakery’s Chocolate Rugelach, Bruno’s Pignoli Cookies, Brutus Bakeshop’s Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie, High Low Beverage Company’s Chocolate Coconut Crinkle Cookie, Kemi Dessert Bar’s Pandan Crumble Cookie, L’Appartement 4F’s Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie au Sel de Mer, Mottley Kitchen’s Mottley Monster Chocolate Chip Cookie, Nasrin's Kitchen’s Kolompeh Date Cookie, Patisserie Fouet’s Sesame Cookies, Té Company’s Butter Shortbread Cookie, and URSULA BK’s Mexican Wedding Cookie.

Naming NYC's best cookies is not a new practice—Time Out New York tested about a dozen last year and came up with our own list (the Chocolate Explosion at Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery took the top spot). But putting them together in one box is something New York Magazine was excited to do after such a tough year.

"Literally gathering them together is a new and exciting proposition for us," New York deputy editor Alexis Swerdloff said. "And coming out of a year that has been incredibly difficult for the city’s food industry, we are so happy to partner with New York Forever on a project that will directly benefit restaurants and restaurant workers."

Cookie boxes will be on sale and available to order from now through April 28 through Mary Giuliani Catering & Events here and can only be shipped to New York state addresses. MCGE will donate 100% of the proceeds from cookie box sales made from April 5-28 to ROAR.

"Restaurants and restaurant workers are the beating heart of New York City, and The Cookie Edit is a way for all of us to come together to celebrate and support them,” said Risa Heller and Jonathan Rosen, Founders of NY Forever. "We are thrilled to be partnering with New York Magazine on this box of 5 borough deliciousness that will support some of our favorite institutions and essential workers."

Photograph: Kate Previte

