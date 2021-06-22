New York
Musket Room ice cream sandwiches
Photograph: Courtesy Musket Room

You can now pick up gorgeous ice cream sandwiches from the takeout window of this Michelin-starred restaurant

Musket Room is slinging these incredible desserts for just $8.

Shaye Weaver
Say what you want about wintery treats, but summer always has the best desserts and NYC's restaurants are giving the people what they want.

Starting this week, the Michelin-starred restaurant Musket Room in NoLita is serving housemade ice cream sandwiches from its takeout window on weekends from noon to 4pm.

These aren't just any ice cream sandwiches—Pastry Chef Camari Mick, a veteran of Le Bernardin and Eleven Madison Park, has created mouthwatering flavors that we've never seen before.

You can choose from a vegan coconut caramel cookie with coconut ice cream, a chocolate chip cookie with miso ice cream and a hazelnut macaron with blackberry.

Musket Room, a globally-inspired eatery with Executive Chef Mary Attea (a vet of Annisa and High Street on Hudson) helming the kitchen, which recently retained its Michelin-star. In the fall of 2020, Chef Mick began operating a new pop-up cafe, called MR All-Day, and serving up guava cream cheese doughnuts, Japanese-style milk bread, and miso-maple sausage and egg breakfast sandwiches on the weekends from 10am to noon.

Musket Room ice cream sandwiches
Photograph: Courtesy Musket Room

Ready to taste these incredible ice cream sandwiches? They're just $8 a piece and will be available through the summer at 265 Elizabeth St.

