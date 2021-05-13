You can now rent out the famous mansion from 'The Royal Tenenbaums'

In the market for a new home? We've got an interesting option for you: the infamous mansion seen in the 2001 iconic film The Royal Tenenbaums—the only work by Wes Anderson that was actually shot in New York City—is now on the market for the first time since 1999.

Check out the listing, found at 339 Convent Avenue in Hamilton Heights, right here. For $20,000 a month, tenants will get to live inside the 6,000-square-foot space, boasting six bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a garden, a chef's kitchen, a butler's kitchen, six gas-operated fireplaces, over 50 windows, original woodwork and a whole lot of history—not all of it movie-related.

Developed by one Jacob D. Butler and designed by Adolph Hoak back in 1899, the single-family townhouse was once the home of U.S. attorney Charles H. Tuttle, who hosted the liked of Fiorello LaGuardia, the Mayor of New York City between 1934 and 1945. A New York institution indeed.

In the Anderson film—which stars Gene Hackman, Luke and Owen Wilson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anjelica Huston, Danny Glover and Ben Stiller—the home was actually set on a fictional street, Archer Avenue. The director noticed the abode while driving around with a friend and ended up renting it to shoot both interior and exterior scenes for six months.

Bonus points: the price tags includes all the furniture you can peek at inside, some of it pretty Anderson-esque, if you ask us. To some New Yorkers, this might actually feel like a steal. And who are we to judge? Given the amount of time we've all been spending cooped up at home, investing a few extra bucks in a mansion might actually be worth it.

Here are some photos from the awesome property:

Photograph: StreetEasy

Photograph: StreetEasy

Photograph: StreetEasy

Photograph: StreetEasy