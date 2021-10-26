As the western hemisphere's tallest observation deck, Edge was already offering a breath-taking experience with its glass-floor viewing area 1,131 feet in the air. But starting November 9, it'll take it one step further and allow visitors to scale the side of its Hudson Yards' building and lean over the edge.

City Climb, which will be the highest external building climb in the world, will tether brave thrillseekers to a secure trolly along the outside of the building and open, edged platforms and stairways.

Two cables will keep them secure on a path that leads up 32 steps to "The Cliff," an outlook 1,190 feet in the sky and to "The Stair," which consists of 151 steps on a 45-degree incline. Finally, climbers will reach "The Apex," where they can lean out and hang over the platform at 1,271 feet.

Photograph: Courtesy of Edge

It all finishes with a victory lap on Edge's outdoor viewing area on the 100th floor (and a celebratory medal for inaugural guests).

"City Climb quite literally shouts from the rooftops that tourism is back in New York City and there has never been a more exciting time to visit," said Jeff T. Blau, chief executive of Related Companies. "This is an adventure unlike anything the city has seen before, and we are thrilled to welcome the world to an experience of a lifetime."

Each year, it seems like the city's skyscrapers are entering the observation deck game or adding to them to make them even more thrilling as if standing high up above the city isn't exhilarating enough. The Empire State Building just recently refurbished its 102nd-floor observatory and SUMMIT One Vanderbilt just opened its glass sky boxes and elevators 1,000 feet up in the air. Even Rockefeller Center is heightening its experience—it's requesting the city's Landmarks Preservation Commission's blessing on the addition of a ride that would take visitors above its 69th floor and a new "infinity" observation platform.

Maybe the Marvel Cinematic Universe with all its flying heroes is behind this push for greater and more heart-stopping heights—Michael Gilbane, the senior vice president of Related Companies, relates the City Climb experience to the kind of thing only superheroes have been able to do.

"We are exceedingly proud of the team who master-minded this entertainment marvel offering the world an unparalleled perspective of the city," he said.

City Climb will be open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm. Tickets, which go on sale at 10am today at edgenyc.com/cityclimb, are currently $185 and include the City Climb experience, entry to Edge, and a digital Edge image. Inaugural guests will also receive a personalized video from their climb and a commemorative medal.