You can now spend the night almost 1,000 feet in the air at Rockefeller Center

You can greet the arrival of spring from almost 1,000 feet in the air from the Top of the Rock observatory this March.

For the first time ever, Rockefeller Center is holding a sleepover in its observatory called "Star Party," where attendees can take in an eight-hour overnight performance by songwriter and sound designer Emily Sprague (of the indie-folk group Florist) and get 360-degree views of New York City from the 67th and 70th floors of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Her performance begins at 11am and wraps up around 7am and visitors are invited to relax, sleep, meditate and fully immerse themselves in the ambient music.

Even cooler, the sleepover, which takes place from March 19 to March 20, is timed with the spring equinox so that as visitors watch the sun rise over NYC's landmarks, they'll be able to welcome a new season.

This will be the first of Rock Center's Star Parties, so if you can't catch this one, there will be opportunities each season.

There's only a limited number of tickets, so snag yours now for $75. Tickets include tote bags full of goodies including Star Party merchandise, refreshments and snacks from The Goods Mart at Rockefeller Center and coffee and bagels in the morning upon exit.