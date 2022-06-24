New York
Jeppe Hein Changing Spaces Rockefeller Center
Photograph: Anna Morgowicz | eppe Hein, Changing Spaces at Rockefeller Center, June 21 – September 9, 2022 © Studio Jeppe Hein, Courtesy the artist; Rockefeller Center; 303 Gallery, New York; and KÖNIG GALERIE, Berlin.

You can now splash around in a water fountain at Rockefeller Center

It's actually an art installation by Jeppe Hein.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
As we enter the most sweltering days of summer, Rockefeller Center is offering a new, fun way to cool off.

Its newest art installation, "Changing Spaces" by Jeppe Hein is effectively a water fountain with jets that spray up from the ground, allowing passersby to walk in and out and get soaked if they so desire.

RECOMMENDED: Jennifer Lopez murals are popping up all over NYC

The water-based, social sculpture, which was unveiled at the Center's Plaza on June 22, is made up of four circles with enclosing "walls" of water that shoot up from the ground randomly and merge together, dividing the water pavilion into smaller spaces within it.

The "liquid architecture" is meant to inspire people to interact with it and find a peaceful respite.

"Installed in an open, public space like in front of Rockefeller Center, the water pavilion activates the area and invites people to make use of the work, either as a space for seclusion and relaxation or the opposite, a place of pure joy and playfulness," Hein said in a statement. "Children will dash in immediately, adults will hesitate at first, then hopefully will dare to go in after all. Rockefeller Center is the perfect place for this because so many people pass by every day and the water pavilion will give them a reason to stay."

It'd also be a great way to cool off after taking a spin on your skates at Rock Center's new Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace.

Changing Spaces will be open through September 9 at Rockefeller Center's Plaza.

Jeppe Hein Changing Spaces Rockefeller Center
Jeppe Hein Changing Spaces Rockefeller Center
