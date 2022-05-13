New York
Timeout

Tailwind
Photograph: Courtesy of Tailwind

You can now take a seaplane from Manhattan to Provincetown

Service kicks off on May 25 and runs through September 5.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Although driving to Provincetown from Manhattan would surely make for a beautiful ride—it would take you between five and nine hours to complete the trip—why not catch a seaplane instead?

Tailwind is a seaplane operator that has just launched a new route from the city to the Massachusetts town. Time in flight? About 90 minutes.

Let's start with the cons: tickets are oh-so-very expensive. Although prices depend on when you're planning on traveling, you're looking at $700-$1,000 per ride, more or less. Do note that service kicks off on May 25 and runs through September 5 only, for now.

On the pros side, you've got the adventurousness of it all. How often can you actually take a seaplane somewhere? Plus: given the size of the vessel, you're in for a pretty private (and easy!) experience. You'll get picked up from and dropped off at a dock.

Flights departing from Manhattan take off on East 23rd Street and, in addition to Provincetown, the company operates planes to the Boston Harbor, Bridgeport, East Hampton, Montauk, Plymouth, Sag Harbor and Shelter Island. Round-trip flights are also available.

Some destinations are more affordable than others, so you might want to look through the various options and, perhaps, book yourself a unique seaplane ride. You only live once, after all.

Take a look at available tickets—and snag one!—right here.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey. 

