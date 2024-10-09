You can now take an Uber shuttle from LaGuardia to midtown Manhattan for less than $20

Uber is officially getting into the shuttle industry, offering reasonably priced rides from LaGuardia Airport to midtown Manhattan in 14-passenger vans that run on fixed routes and schedules.

Users can now book up to four seats up to seven days (or even five minutes!) in advance of their intended travel date. The rides cost $18 per passenger each way.

A few more notes: all passengers two years or older require a ticket and "up to one rider per guardian under the age of two may travel for free," according to an official press release. Each passenger is also allowed to bring a personal item that fits on their lap on board, plus a carry-on or a checked luggage that weighs up to 50 pounds.

As for payments, they will be processed directly on the Uber app, where you'll also book your seat.

Although there are certainly a variety of other ways to travel to and from LaGuardia, the new Uber Airport Shuttle does sound pretty convenient: it doesn't require going underground, hailing a cab or shelling out hundreds of dollars. We wouldn't be surprised if the company decided to launch similar services at JFK and Newark in the near future.

Officials announced that, at the moment, the vans will run every half-hour from 5am through 10:45pm seven days a week. They will drop passengers off to LaGuardia Terminals B and 5 and stop at three different midtown Manhattan locations: Port Authority Terminal, Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station.

Here are some more details about the routes, as reported on by Uber itself: