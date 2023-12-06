New York
Timeout

Tap-and-go
Photograph: Courtesy MTA/Marc A. Hermann

You can now tap-and-go on the PATH!

The contactless system has finally debuted in New Jersey.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
It took a bit of time, but the much applauded tap-and-go subway payment system has finally made its way to the PATH as five turnstiles across two stations are now equipped with the technology.

Based on the experience with the pilot turnstiles at Journal Square in Jersey City and 33 Street in Manhattan, officials will announce plans of expansion in phases. 

"The TAPP pilot is the first step in an exciting transformation of our fare payment system, one designed to eventually provide faster, more accessible, and more convenient service for all of our riders," said Clarelle DeGraffe, general manager and director of PATH, in an official statement.

For those not familiar with the setup, TAPP is, according to an official press release, "an open-loop contactless payment system [that] allows customers to use any contactless credit/debit card or the digital wallets in their own devices at PATH turnstiles."

You can quite literally tap your credit card or phone on the small screen by the doorway to gain access to the platform. Easy, peasy.

Across the PATH specifically, theh five turnstiles that are now part of the pilot program are actually wrapped in colorful displays to "help passengers identify them from a distance." 

It's the dawn of a new era of transportation!

