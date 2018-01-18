You can now try the Tide Pod challenge at an NYC pizzeria

It's rough out there for restaurants. Business is reliant on virality and virality is reliant on Instagram. Hence, Vinnie's Pizzeria on Bedford Ave in Brooklyn is now selling “PIEd Pods,” a riff on the Tide Pod challenge. If you haven't heard, it's a really fun game where teens pop Tide pods in their mouths and wait for the poison to ooze out!

Of course, the pizza restaurant's new creation doesn't contain any actual Tide. Instead, the pockets are pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni and topped with blue-dyed cheese. And, as the Insta handle states, it's "100% not poison."

Time Out in no way, shape or form, endorses eating laundry detergent. But, if you want to join in on the hype, these pizza pods are definitely the safest way. If that still doesn’t fill your fix, test out this recipe if you're looking for a more authentic experience.

