You can now walk through a glowing tunnel in midtown

A new eye-catching outdoor, interactive art installation has just taken over midtown Manhattan. "Passage," created by Serge Maheu, is a glowing pedestrian tunnel made of 20 circles of light that emit different sounds and shift in color as folks walk through it.

Photograph: Alexandre Ayer / @DiversityPics for the Garment District Alliance

Set up in the Garment District, on Broadway between 39th and 40th Streets, the exhibit is completely free to visit and will be on premise through February 13.

The installation was actually initially presented in Montreal but has been unveiled on this side of the world by the Garment District Alliance in collaboration with the Québec Government Office in New York.

Photograph: Alexandre Ayer / @DiversityPics for the Garment District Alliance

"'Passage' is truly a fantastic exhibition that has transformed the pedestrian experience on Broadway with its bright, colorful presence,” said Barbara A. Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance, in an official press release about the destination. "As we kick off the new year, we encourage New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy this outdoor immersive installation as part of their visit to the Garment District."

As arresting as the installation is, "Passage" is one of many public pieces of art to have taken up residence across the city in recent weeks. A windmill-inspired piece based on an Eric Carle children's book is currently towering over Flushing, for example, while New Yorkers can actually charge their phones on the trunk of a tree-like sculpture in Flushing Meadows Corona Park (aptly called "The Giving Tree"). In Manhattan, a massive crochet mural made of over 1,500 flowers seeks to shed light on issues faced by the AAPI community and a tragicomic film plays across 80 billboards in Times Square every night this month.