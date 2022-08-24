New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A T-Rex replica on loan from The American Museum of Natural History.
Photograph: Courtesy of Kith | What better inspiration than the T-Rex?

You can now wear your love for AMNH on your sleeve—literally—thanks to Kith

Dinosaur T-shirts, butterfly button-downs and frog hats are part of the new 51-piece collaboration.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

A new apparel and accessories collaboration from Manhattan’s American Museum of Natural History and famed clothing company Kith is, well, dino-mite. 

The 51-piece collection of men’s and kid’s clothing features graphics that highlight the museum’s exhibitions and collections on Kith’s signature silhouettes. The clothing line just released this week, with some pieces selling out online super fast. 

The brand describes the collection as “a unique approach to family oriented apparel interpreted through the Kith lens.”

A short-sleeve button-down with a butterfly design.
Photograph: Courtesy of Kith

Highlights of the collection include:

Pricing for the collection ranges from $45 for onesies to $70 for men’s T-shirts to $350 for the dinosaur jacket. 

If your favorite style is sold out online, don’t fear. Check the Kith stores in Soho (337 Lafayette Street) and Brooklyn (233 Flatbush Avenue). 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.