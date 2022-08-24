You can now wear your love for AMNH on your sleeve—literally—thanks to Kith

Dinosaur T-shirts, butterfly button-downs and frog hats are part of the new 51-piece collaboration.

Photograph: Courtesy of Kith | What better inspiration than the T-Rex?

A new apparel and accessories collaboration from Manhattan’s American Museum of Natural History and famed clothing company Kith is, well, dino-mite.

The 51-piece collection of men’s and kid’s clothing features graphics that highlight the museum’s exhibitions and collections on Kith’s signature silhouettes. The clothing line just released this week, with some pieces selling out online super fast.

The brand describes the collection as “a unique approach to family oriented apparel interpreted through the Kith lens.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Kith

Highlights of the collection include:

Pricing for the collection ranges from $45 for onesies to $70 for men’s T-shirts to $350 for the dinosaur jacket.

If your favorite style is sold out online, don’t fear. Check the Kith stores in Soho (337 Lafayette Street) and Brooklyn (233 Flatbush Avenue).