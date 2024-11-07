You can order a throwback TV dinner at Manhattan's latest diner

I’ve had a few TV dinners in my day. During my teenage years, it was a common ritual to pull out a frozen tray of Stouffer’s mac and cheese, puncture the plastic sheeting to death and throw it in the microwave until it was cooked to the temperature of molten lava hot. And while at the time it was satisfiable, looking back, I wouldn’t exactly call it good. Manhattan’s latest diner is giving the TV dinner the revamp it so desperately needs plus more nostalgic eats.

Next Tuesday, November 12, B&L Diner (1262 Broadway) will open its doors in Herald Square. Behind it all is cookbook author, restaurateur and Top Chef Masters and Iron Chef America alum, chef Franklin Becker. Going for a diner that is less greasy spoon, and more chef-driven, Becker cooks up classic fare while utilizing what’s fresh and in season.

Like a typical diner, you can find a laundry list of items here, from Gyro Tacos and B&L Foot Long Hot Dog to a riff on a Shake ‘n Bake. Seafood you can trust is also on offer, found in the Pot of Bangs Island Mussels. But it is the TV Dinner that is sure to bring the nostalgic feels. Served on a metal tray, the portioned meal includes Turkey and Pork Meatloaf smothered in mushroom gravy complemented with string beans, mashed potatoes and a dinner roll. Even better, this dish looks like it never touched the inside of a microwave.

But unlike a typical diner, you can have a glass of wine here and it will actually be good, as the international list is over 100 bottles long. Continuing the boozy train are Grasshopper and Espresso Martini milkshakes plus Dirty Shirley’s. But before you ask for the bill, remember to peruse the dessert menu, filled with homemade pies, cheesecakes and banana splits.

As diners are struggling to stay afloat and many institutions are shuttering their doors, is this new take on a classic the answer? Make a visit to this reinvented take and find out for yourself.