You can order this hearty cake with a stuffed cookie core for delivery all over NY

"There can be a disconnect in knowing just how much goes into a croissant, a scoop of ice cream or even a cookie," says Michelin-trained executive pastry chef Sydney Hursa, one-half of the husband-and-wife team behind cookie delivery service Synful Eats. In light of her note, let's be clear: the extraordinary treats that Hursa and husband Michael are dishing out all over New York take a pretty long time to create—and they're worth every single second.

Photograph: Daniel Graindorge

The couple joined forces with entrepreneur Beth Kojima during the pandemic to set up Synful Eats (a play on Sydney's name), which currently offers 12 packaged and individually wrapped items to folks in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and even the Hamptons—each one hand delivered by Michael himself in his 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit.

The pandemic-born business has clearly found a footing in the city's current culinary world in no small part thanks to their signature product, a cake with a stuffed cookie core dubbed Synfilled which currently comes in four different flavors: caramel almond, pistachio chocolate cherry, apple cinnamon and chocolate hazelnut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Synful Eats (@synful_eats)

Michael explains that the first step to making the Synfilled involves the actual filling. "We freeze that and insert it into a flavored cookie batter," he says. "We bake this in a silicone mold and again freeze it so it's more manageable to work with." The pros then make a frangipane or financier cake batter, pipe it into a larger silicone mold and insert the frozen stuffed cookie in it. "To finish it off, we top it off with either chopped nuts or streusel, bake—and voila," he reveals. We told you: it's a long process.

Synful Eats also serves four types of cookies (quadruple chocolate chip! Berry oat!) and a bunch of different bars, including the toffee blondie and the tahini dulcey brownie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Synful Eats (@synful_eats)

Sweet tooths can either order a customized box filled with items or subscribe for weekly, bi-weekly or monthly subscriptions (yes, they're worth the calories). Bonus points: The company donates 1% of its total profits to Every Mother Counts, an organization that works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for moms everywhere. That should offset any sort of guilt you might feel when indulging in the explosion of flavors that is a Synfilled.