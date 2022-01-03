If your New Year's resolution involved eating less sugary treats, you might want to consider setting up a cheat day for yourself as Milk Bar's latest creation is sure to entice your taste buds.

Photograph: Courtesy of Milk Bar

Christina Tosi—chef, founder and owner of the iconic store—is launching a special edition Pancake Cake this Wednesday. Available in limited quantities, the six-inch treat is made of seemingly endless layers of pancakes stacked between brown sugar cookie butter, maple frosting and brown butter crumb. The concoction is topped off with a maple syrup glaze and an extra slab of butter on top. (Look at the pictures! It's an actual slab of the stuff!) We told you it would be worth the calories.

The delicacy will be available in limited quantities, so do make sure to head to one of the local stores or order it online as soon as it's available later this week.

One extra note: the cake is actually part of Milk Bar's diner menu theme for the new year so, in addition to a whole lot of pancakes, sweet tooths will be delighted by the French toast soft serve (also available on January 5) and the red velvet cheesecake cake (out later this month).

The iconic New York dessert franchise is clearly a champion of limited-edition offerings. At the end of last year, Milk Bar teamed up with the one-and-only Mariah Carey in the launch of her very own cake and, this past summer, Shake Shack tapped the company to create a new line of shakes. Needless to say, everything they put out was absolutely delicious.

Set up those iPhone reminders and get ready to dive into pancake heaven in just a few days. Enjoy, New Yorkers!