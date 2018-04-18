You can party under the Manhattan Bridge archway this summer

One of the best things to do outside in NYC this summer is check out all the outdoor concerts held at the city’s best parks. But in Dumbo, a whole different kind of outdoor music series is setting up shop not in a green space, but rather under a bridge.

Live at the Archway, a free concert series beneath the Manhattan Bridge, returns for a fourth season providing rump-shaking entertainment for Brooklyn residents and visitors alike. It's certainly one of the coolest and most picturesque spots to see a show when the weather is nice.

Aside from the tunes, there series hosts a beer garden and select food vendors selling drinks and grub to keep you satiated during each performance. Check out this year's awesome lineup below.

June 14: Ljova and the Kontraband and FogulAzul NYC

June 21: Natalia Clavier

June 28: Grupo Rebolu

Jul 5: Blue Vipers of Brooklyn

Jul 12: Brown Rice Family

Jul 19: Michael Blume

Jul 26: Rising Choreographers NYC Curated by WHITE WAVE Dance

Aug 2: Strings N Skins

Aug 9: Brasil SummerFest

Aug 16: Akie Bermiss

Aug 23: Los Habaneros

Aug 30: JSWISS

Sept 6: Shanghai Mermaid

Sept 13: Gangstagrass

Sept 20: Chiquita Brujita presents a night of Brooklyn Brujeria

