You can party under the Manhattan Bridge archway this summer

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday April 18 2018, 2:26pm

You can party under the Manhattan Bridge archway this summer
Photograph: Courtesy DUMBO Business Improvement District

One of the best things to do outside in NYC this summer is check out all the outdoor concerts held at the city’s best parks. But in Dumbo, a whole different kind of outdoor music series is setting up shop not in a green space, but rather under a bridge. 

Live at the Archwaya free concert series beneath the Manhattan Bridge, returns for a fourth season providing rump-shaking entertainment for Brooklyn residents and visitors alike. It's certainly one of the coolest and most picturesque spots to see a show when the weather is nice. 

Aside from the tunes, there series hosts a beer garden and select food vendors selling drinks and grub to keep you satiated during each performance. Check out this year's awesome lineup below.

June 14: Ljova and the Kontraband and FogulAzul NYC
June 21: Natalia Clavier
June 28: Grupo Rebolu
Jul 5: Blue Vipers of Brooklyn
Jul 12: Brown Rice Family
Jul 19: Michael Blume
Jul 26: Rising Choreographers NYC Curated by WHITE WAVE Dance
Aug 2: Strings N Skins
Aug 9: Brasil SummerFest
Aug 16: Akie Bermiss
Aug 23: Los Habaneros
Aug 30: JSWISS
Sept 6: Shanghai Mermaid
Sept 13: Gangstagrass
Sept 20: Chiquita Brujita presents a night of Brooklyn Brujeria

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

