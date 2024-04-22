You can play pickleball at Central Park's Wollman Rink this summer

The 14 CityPickle pickleball courts that were set up last year are now permanent fixtures of Wollman Rink.

Turns out, pickleball was not just a passing fad.

Doubling down on the popularity of the sport, Central Park is gearing up for the return of the 14-court pickleball installation via CityPickle that took over Wollman Rink in 2023. This year, the experience will officially debut on May 1, offering players of all skill levels the chance to reserve courts or partake in open play sessions between 8am and 9pm daily.

Last year, the activation, which is part of a three-year partnership between CityPickle and Wollman Park Partners, drew in 56,000 participants, likely part of the reason why all courts have been resurfaced for 2024 and will actually become a permanent staple of Wollman Rink.

Photograph: Justin Steele

In fact, CityPickle has just announced that, once ice skating season returns, the pickleball courts will stay put, albeit hidden under the ice.

According to the New York Times, the resurfaced areas will also "drain and fry faster after a rainstorm than the acrylic carpet [that was there last year] did, so players can get back on the courts sooner."

"The goal of CityPickle at Wollman Rink is to make pickleball accessible to as many people as possible offering 182 hours of daily play, with pricing options designed to reach all New Yorkers," reads an official press release, also noting the vast variety of programs on offer, including group clinics, private coaching sessions, leagues and open play.

Food and drink will also be available by Great Performances.

Photograph: Courtesy of CityPickle

Some courts will even offer cabanas that can be reserved for special occasions, think birthday parties, corporate team building exercises, family gatherings, proposals and more. Craving even more exclusivity? Consider purchasing access to the VIP Players Lounge.

Clearly, playing pickleball has become more than just a sport, reflecting a shift inlifestyle that many New Yorkers seem to be attracted to: according to a March report by the Association of Pickleball Players, 50 million Americans have played pickleball at least once in the previous 12 months—with New York City accounting for 11.3% of all players in the U.S.

If you haven't yet, it's probably time for you to hop on the pickleball bandwagon.