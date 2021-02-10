New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Arlo Soho
Photograph: Arlo Soho

You can rent an adorable rustic cabin for dinner in Soho right now

The Arlo Soho is once again offering a taste of upstate in their courtyard.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

Does all this snow have you dreaming you were off in a cozy cabin somewhere, watching the flakes fall from the comfort of a warm, rustic space? Well, turns out you can make that dream come true without even having to leave Manhattan.

Once again this year, The Arlo Soho, is offering two fully-furnished cabins that you can book with a group of lumberjack cosplaying friends. This year, however, the cabins double as a perfect socially distanced getaway that you can enjoy with your pod. (There’s even currently one slot left for a very unique Valentine’s Day dinner!)

Arlo Soho
Photograph: Arlo Soho

The cabins, which can be booked here fit up to eight people. During your “stay” in the rustic, yet-still-in-Manhattan space, you can order seasonal food and drink from Harold’s like truffle pizza, hot chicken sandwiches and a hot toddy. 

Check out the full dinner menu below. Prices to reserve a cabin range from $75–$175.

Arlo Soho
Image: Arlo Soho

Most popular on Time Out

- The 100 best movies of all time
- The 50 best family movies to watch together
- 13 amazing NYC hotel deals you can take advantage of right now
- Time Out’s guide to Valentine’s Day in NYC
- The most famous paintings of all time

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.