You can rent an adorable rustic cabin for dinner in Soho right now

The Arlo Soho is once again offering a taste of upstate in their courtyard.

Does all this snow have you dreaming you were off in a cozy cabin somewhere, watching the flakes fall from the comfort of a warm, rustic space? Well, turns out you can make that dream come true without even having to leave Manhattan.

Once again this year, The Arlo Soho, is offering two fully-furnished cabins that you can book with a group of lumberjack cosplaying friends. This year, however, the cabins double as a perfect socially distanced getaway that you can enjoy with your pod. (There’s even currently one slot left for a very unique Valentine’s Day dinner!)

Photograph: Arlo Soho

The cabins, which can be booked here fit up to eight people. During your “stay” in the rustic, yet-still-in-Manhattan space, you can order seasonal food and drink from Harold’s like truffle pizza, hot chicken sandwiches and a hot toddy.

Check out the full dinner menu below. Prices to reserve a cabin range from $75–$175.

Image: Arlo Soho

