The snow and ice from last week's massive snowstorm have yet to melt away but—beware, New Yorkers!—forecasters predict another 6 to 12 inches of winter precipitation to land across New York from Wednesday night to Friday. How about another snow fight, folks?

Apparently, the storm is slowly moving towards south of the city but, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Goodman, "lots of times, looking a couple days out, they look like they're going to stay to our south, at least the weather models say that. But, in reality, things come north. So we're going in between, leaving a chance of snow before we're more certain."

AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rossio predicts the snow to start late on Wednesday night into Thursday, although he does seem to think that the total numbers will be closer to three inches than a foot.

Either way, one thing is certain: it will be freezing outside (we're talking high 20s and low 30s), so bundle up when leaving your homes.

Believe it or not, the city has already seen 32.5 inches of snow in 2021—which is twice the normal amount for this time of the year.

The very good news is that this Friday, indoor dining officially returns to New York—so you won't have to delight in your dinner while shivering inside an "outdoor" dining spot.

A truly memorable—and very cold—Valentine's Day weekend is awaiting us.

